SOFIA Feb 3 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
POLITICS
- The authorities closed the Danube bridge that connects
Bulgaria and Romania due to the freezing weather. (Monitor, 24
Chasa, Trud)
- Bulgaria will ratify the ACTA agreement that protects
intellectual rights online with a special opinion and will
continue to apply national legislation for internet traffic,
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (Trud, Capital daily,
Monitor, Sega, Standart, Klasa)
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
- Bulgarian air carrier Bulgaria Air will have nine new
Brazilian Embraer 190 jets this year, the first one is expected
to arrive in March, the company said. (Standart, Monitor)
MONITOR - The diesel fuel price jumped to 2.7 levs ($1.8)
per litre, the highest since 2008 when petrol prices spiked.
CAPITAL DAILY - Arms maker Arsenal plans to lay off up to
800 workers from its 6,600 staff due to drop in orders, the
company said.
