SOFIA Feb 3 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

POLITICS

- The authorities closed the Danube bridge that connects Bulgaria and Romania due to the freezing weather. (Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud)

- Bulgaria will ratify the ACTA agreement that protects intellectual rights online with a special opinion and will continue to apply national legislation for internet traffic, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (Trud, Capital daily, Monitor, Sega, Standart, Klasa)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- Bulgarian air carrier Bulgaria Air will have nine new Brazilian Embraer 190 jets this year, the first one is expected to arrive in March, the company said. (Standart, Monitor)

MONITOR - The diesel fuel price jumped to 2.7 levs ($1.8) per litre, the highest since 2008 when petrol prices spiked.

CAPITAL DAILY - Arms maker Arsenal plans to lay off up to 800 workers from its 6,600 staff due to drop in orders, the company said.

