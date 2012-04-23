SOFIA, April 23 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria will spend 266 million euros ($350.5 million) to extend the lifespan of the Kozloduy nuclear power plant's two 1,000 megawatt reactors, company's chief executive Alexander Nikolov said.

- Some 2,000 Bulgarians protested against the government's decision to abandon plans to construct the 2,000 megawatt Belene nuclear power plant in the northern town of Pleven - a region with high unemployment rate(Presa, Trud, Duma).

TRUD - Bulgaria's decision to abandon plans to build the Belene plant will lead to "unbearable" electricity bills, former Prime Minister Sergey Stanishev said.

- Member of European Parliament Slavi Binev formed a new political faction, which "will fight for political power" (Presa, 24 Chasa, Trud).

SEGA - The unemployment rate was more than 35 percent in 152 Bulgarian municipalities in March, a data showed. Bulgaria's jobless rate was 11.5 percent in the third month of the year.

TRUD - Bulgaria spends 55 million levs ($36.9 million) a year for military missions abroad, Defence Minister Anyo Angelov said.

ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria telecoms operator BTC reported a 2.3 percent jump in net profit in the first three months of 2012 despite a drop in revenues from 10.38 million levs ($6.97 million) to 10.25 million levs.

KLASA - The average monthly costs per person in a household rose to 547 levs ($367.5), trade unions said.