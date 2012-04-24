Powerful Angolan VP charged with corruption in Portugal
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
SOFIA, April 24 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Tax police will start operating in Bulgaria as of Jan. 1 2013, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said (Capital daily, Klasa, Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor).
- The construction of the Belene nuclear power plant would cost at least 10.3 billion euros (S13.57 billion), a report by HSBC, which was contracted by the Bulgarian government to carry out a feasibility study for the plant, showed. (Capital daily, Klasa, Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor).
TRUD - Some 3,500 Bulgarian builders could begin work in Israel in accordance of an intergovernmental agreement.
ECONOMY
- The Privatisation Agency will hold an open auction to sell 100 percent of state construction company Technoexportstroy with a starting price of 60 million levs ($40.1 million). The agency cancelled an open auction to sell the company, scheduled for May 2, due to lack of bidders with starting price of 68 million levs (Standart, Sega).
CAPITAL DAILY - Citigroup analysts forecast a GDP growth of 1.2 percent in 2012 and 2.5 percent in 2013.
- The real estate prices in Bulgaria dropped by 0.4 percent to 888 levs ($594) per square metre in the first three months on an annual basis, statistics office data showed (Capital daily, Presa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Duma).
($1 = 1.489)
