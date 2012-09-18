SOFIA, Sept 18 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgarian Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov urged the government again not to join the European Union's banking union, saying he supports in principle the integration of the euro zone countries, but that Bulgaria should stay aside from the process until adopts the euro currency. (Capital Daily, Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Sega, Standart, Trud)

24 CHASA - A Bulgarian court will launch on Tuesday a trial against 13 Bulgarian citizens, many of whom worship leaders in mosques, for spreading radical Islam ideas between 2008 until 2010.

- Bulgaria will raise the minimum monthly pay to 310 levs ($210) as of next year from 290 levs at present, Labour Minister Totyo Mladenov said. (Capital daily, Standart, Trud)

- The construction of Gorna Arda hydro power project, estimated at 400 million euros, can start in 2014, Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev said during a visit to Austria. Austrian power utility EVN holds a 70-percent stake in the project. (Monitor, Standart)

- The budget for healthcare will be increased by 150 million levs next year, Health Minister Dessislava Atanasova said. (Monitor, Standart)

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria's state utility BEH plans to issue a 250 million euros, 5-year bond early next year to cover maturing bank loan.

($1 = 1.4890 Bulgarian levs)