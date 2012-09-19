SOFIA, Sept 19 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Over 300 Bulgarian Muslims gathered in front of a court
in the central city of Pazardzhik to support thirteen worship
leaders standing trial for preaching radical Islam. The accused
have denied any wrongdoing. (24 Chasa, Standart, Sega, Monitor,
Presa, Klasa)
-- The average salary will increase by 34.6 percent in 2015
if Bulgaria manages to put to use all European Union aid made
available to the country, a simulative math model showed. (24
Chasa, Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Presa)
- An increase of state pensions between 8 to 10 percent will
most likely come into effect from April next year and not
January due to lack of enough funds to back the move, head of
the parliamentary budgetary commission Menda Stoyanova said.
(Trud, Standart, Monitor, Presa)
24 CHASA - Rise in the global grain prices boosted pork meat
by 30 percent in August, thr association of meat processors
said.