-- Bulgaria stands against European Commission's plans to ban the use of oriental tobacco in EU's cigarette mills, Agriculture Minister Miroslav Naidenov said, noting that the country is the biggest producer of oriental tobacco and such a ban will hit the EU's poorest member state. (Capital Daily, Monitor, Presa)

- Creditors will have a maximum of 10 years to collect debts, legal changes that are to be discussed in parliament showed. (Monitor, Capital daily, Klasa)

- A man, with a registered mental condition, waved a gun in front of the car of Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov and was arrested. The gun was not loaded. (Monitor, Presa, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa)

- The European Union plans to cut in half its aid for the decommissioning of four closed nuclear reactors to 208 million euros, Bulgarian European Deputy Ivailo Kalfin said. (Trud, Standart, Presa)