SOFIA, Sept 26 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgarian language is threatened to disappear digitally, as more and more people use Latin letters to write online, a new study of European network META-MET showed. (Trud, Standart, Monitor)

SEGA - Ten organizations of ethnic Turks, who were forced to leave Bulgaria in the 1980s when they were forced to change their Islamic names for Bulgarian ones, have filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court demanding a genocide investigation against the country.

TRUD - Bulgarians pay up to 75 percent of their medicines, bringing the total costs for health above the health insurance to 1.5 billion levs a year, opposition parties said.

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- Bulgaria may face gas shortages in the winter, because the state gas wholeseller Bulgargaz is in poor financial state and may be forced to use its limited gas reserves rather than buy gas from Russia, a senior official from the company said. Bulgargaz chief executive however dismissed the threat (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Monitor, Klasa, Capital daily, 24 Chasa)

- Bulgaria can tap up to 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion) from European Union funds to modernise its railways from 2013 to 2020, deputy general executive of state Railway Infrastructure, Hristo Alexov, said. (Trud, Capital Daily)

CAPITAL DAILY - Trading house Gunvor, dubbed by dealers the king of Russian oil, has filed for a 20-year electricity trading licence in Bulgaria, data from the state energy regulator showed.

- Bulgaria aims to raise at least 53,3 million levs ($35.40 million) from the sale of its 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies, controlled by Czech Energo-Pro, a presentation to investors showed. The sale will be launched on Oct.3 at the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily) ($1 = 0.7715 euros) ($1 = 1.5057 Bulgarian levs)