GENERAL AND POLITICS

- U.S-registered Global Power Consortium has expressed interest to acquire abandoned Belene nuclear power project and build it with Russian reactors and without state financing or guarantees, a representative of the company said. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Monitor, Standart, Presa, Sega, Duma, Klasa)

-- About 200 Muslims gathered in front of a regional court in the central city of Pazardzhik in support of 13 Muslim worship leaders standing trial for preaching radical Islam. The accused have denied any wrongdoing. (Trud, 24 Chasa)

- A total of 51.1 percent of the adult Bulgarians have not read a single book in the past year, a new survey of statistics office (Trud, Sega)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- Only one out of 25 retail banks operating in Bulgaria had clauses in their lending contracts that were not misleading customers, the head of Commission for protection of consumers said. Most have agreed to change the texts. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Klasa)

PRESA - The state pensions will be increased by 9.8 percent from July and not January or April, as initially planned, head of the budgetary commission in parliament Menda Stoyanova said.