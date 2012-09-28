Peru to start bidding on La Oroya smelter and mine at $270 million
LIMA, Feb 14 Peru will start the bidding on a nearly 100-year old polymetallic smelter and a copper mine at about $270 million in a March 10 auction, the government said on Tuesday.
SOFIA, Sept 28 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Giovanni Kessler, head of the European Anti-Fraud Office, said he was concerned that a Bulgarian court has acquitted Bulgarian businessmen for misappropriation of funds from EU farm aid programme while a German court has sentenced German businessmen involved in the same scheme. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Presa, Sega)
- One of the investors interested to build Belene nuclear project is U.S. registered fund Quantum Group, said Bogomil Manchev, head of Bulgarian engineering group Risk Engineering, a partner of the fund. (24 Chasa, Trud)
- Meat products can increase by 15 percent due to the higher costs of feed grains following a poor crop, Farm Minister Miroslav Naidenov said. (24 Chasa, Capital daily, Sega)
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
- Bulgarian banks are ready to back projects for energy efficiency, said Unicredit Bulbank chief operating manager Andrea Cassini. (Monitor, Standart)
- The share of bad and restructured loans continued to drop for a third consecutive month, reaching 23.34 percent of all credits, central bank data showed. (Monitor, 23 Chasa, Presa)
LIMA, Feb 14 Peru will start the bidding on a nearly 100-year old polymetallic smelter and a copper mine at about $270 million in a March 10 auction, the government said on Tuesday.
* New CEO Blades says company can leverage heritage to grow again
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Russia has deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violates an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified officials.