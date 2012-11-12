SOFIA Nov 12 These are some of the main stories
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov asked Veneta Markovska, who
parliament voted a constitutional judge, to withdraw after the
European Commission expressed concerns about her integrity and
following signals against her for possible trade in influence.
(24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Capital Daily, Duma, Standart, Sega)
- Bishop of Plovdiv Nikolay said the decision of the Holy
Synod to choose Bishop of Varna Kyril for interim patriarch was
illegitimate, as only 7 out of 14 bishops voted for him, while
he needed more than the half votes to get the post. Bishop Kyril
disagrees, saying that more than half of those who participated
in the secret vote supported him. (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Klasa,
Standart, Capital Daily, Sega)
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
- Ratings agency Standard and Poor's raised the credit
rating of Sofia to investment grade BBB with stable outlook, to
reflect the ratings of the Balkan country. (24 Chasa, Capital
Daily)
24 CHASA - The highway, linking Sofia with the Black Sea
city of Burgas will be completed by June net year at the latest,
Construction Minister Liliana Pavlova said.
CAPITAL DAILY - The revenues of telecoms operator Globul,
the Bulgarian unit of Greek OTE in the third quarter
dropped 20.9 percent on an annual basis to 85.9 million euros.