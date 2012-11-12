SOFIA Nov 12 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov asked Veneta Markovska, who parliament voted a constitutional judge, to withdraw after the European Commission expressed concerns about her integrity and following signals against her for possible trade in influence. (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Capital Daily, Duma, Standart, Sega)

- Bishop of Plovdiv Nikolay said the decision of the Holy Synod to choose Bishop of Varna Kyril for interim patriarch was illegitimate, as only 7 out of 14 bishops voted for him, while he needed more than the half votes to get the post. Bishop Kyril disagrees, saying that more than half of those who participated in the secret vote supported him. (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Klasa, Standart, Capital Daily, Sega)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- Ratings agency Standard and Poor's raised the credit rating of Sofia to investment grade BBB with stable outlook, to reflect the ratings of the Balkan country. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily)

24 CHASA - The highway, linking Sofia with the Black Sea city of Burgas will be completed by June net year at the latest, Construction Minister Liliana Pavlova said.

CAPITAL DAILY - The revenues of telecoms operator Globul, the Bulgarian unit of Greek OTE in the third quarter dropped 20.9 percent on an annual basis to 85.9 million euros.