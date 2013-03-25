SOFIA, March 25 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Interim Regional Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva expressed
her concern for the slow construction of the Trakiya highway,
saying works should be sped up by 400 percent for it to be
completed on time - May 31 (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Sega,
Standart, Duma)
-- An elderly man threatened to set himself on fire in front
of the presidency in central Sofia. The 73-year-old was taken to
a local police department where he met with a psychologist while
his motives are still unclear (Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).
-- Campaigning for the upcoming elections in Bulgaria will
be launched on April 12, exactly 30 days prior to the Election
Day.
-- Right-wing party Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB) will
take part in the elections on May 12 with a coalition partner,
senior party official Veselin Metodiev said (Presa, Trud, 24
Chasa, Duma).
-- Kalin Georgiev, the chief secretary of the interior
ministry, said that the decision to keep former Interior
Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov under special protection was driven
by the total of over 20 threats to his life (Presa, Standart).
-- Former European Footballer of the Year Hristo Stoichkov,
considered the best Bulgarian soccer player, has said that he
has no intentions of getting into politics but he will back a
students' organisation, eyeing the May election, which asked him
to become their patron (Standart, 24 Chasa, Duma).
-- Bulgarian Greco-Roman wrestler Ivo Angelov has won the
title in the 60-kg category class the European championship in
Tbilisi, Georgia (Meridian Match, Trud, Standart, Presa).