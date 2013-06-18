SOFIA, June 18 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Thousands of Bulgarians protested in a fourth day against
the Socialist-led government, sparked by the rushed appointment
of an influential media figure on a top security post and
growing into demonstrations against rampant corruption. (24
Chasa, Capital Daily, Trud, Presa, Sega)
- Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski said that state companies
need to speed up the diversification of their bank deposits and
keep less than 25 percent of their savings in one bank. (Sega,
24 Chasa, Monitor)
- The government plans to change the way electricity costs
are calculated saying that will decrease them by 5 percent,
Energy Minister Dragomir Stoynev said.(24 Chasa, Duma, Presa,
Monitor, Trud)
-- German car part producer Behr-Hella Thermocontrol
launched the construction of a new plant for air conditioning
systems in an industrial zone near Sofia. (Capital Daily, 24
Chasa, Duma, Monitor)
- Foreign direct investment dropped by 62 percent in the
first four months to 408 million euros ($544.58 million)from a
year ago, central bank data showed. (Sega, Capital Daily,
Monitor, Standart)
($1 = 0.7492 euros)