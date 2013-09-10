SOFIA, Sept 10 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The foreign ministry called on all Bulgarians that are in Syria to leave the country as soon as possible. (Monitor, Presa, Duma)

MONITOR - Bulgaria can receive technical and expert help from Brussels if the country aces a refugee wave from Syria, Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev said

SEGA - The government is considering to raise the minimum monthly wage to 330 levs ($220) from current 310 levs as o next year, officials said.

-- The government will seek a new analysis on whether the country should relaunch the construction of 2,000 megawatts Belene nuclear project, Socialist leader Sergei Stanishev said. (Presa, Sega, Duma, Standart, Trud)

CAPITAL DAILY - Romanian pharmaceutical company Rompharm Company has acquired a nine percent stake in Bulgarian Sopharma for 36 million levs. ($1 = 1.4759 Bulgarian levs)