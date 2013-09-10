BRIEF-Ascendis says to acquire Cipla Agrimed & Cipla Vet for 375 mln rand
* Acquisition Of 100 pct Of Cipla Agrimed Proprietary Limited And Cipla Vet Proprietary Limited
SOFIA, Sept 10 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The foreign ministry called on all Bulgarians that are in Syria to leave the country as soon as possible. (Monitor, Presa, Duma)
MONITOR - Bulgaria can receive technical and expert help from Brussels if the country aces a refugee wave from Syria, Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev said
SEGA - The government is considering to raise the minimum monthly wage to 330 levs ($220) from current 310 levs as o next year, officials said.
-- The government will seek a new analysis on whether the country should relaunch the construction of 2,000 megawatts Belene nuclear project, Socialist leader Sergei Stanishev said. (Presa, Sega, Duma, Standart, Trud)
CAPITAL DAILY - Romanian pharmaceutical company Rompharm Company has acquired a nine percent stake in Bulgarian Sopharma for 36 million levs. ($1 = 1.4759 Bulgarian levs)
March 6 BenQ Medical Technology Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/GoUjh6 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 750 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016