- Bulgaria will seek financial help from the European Union to handle the increased inflows of refugees from Syria, Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev said. (Monitor, Presa, Sega, Capital Daily, Standart)

- President Rosen Plevneliev said that influential business circles are influencing the politicians and appealed to political parties to seek an end to the political crisis and look for common priorities. (Sega, Presa, Standart)

CAPITAL DAILY - Irish oil and gas exploration and production company Petroceltic International said it was ready to extract 850,000 cubic metres of gas per day after connected a new production well on the Kaliakra gas field, offshore Bulgaria to an existing pipeline.