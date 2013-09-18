SOFIA, Sept 18 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Opposition centre-right GERB party will seek a non-confidence vote against the Socialist government that took office in late May accusing it in failure in overall policies so far. The motion is not likely to succeed, as the government enjoys the backing of nationalist Attack party. (Sega, 24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Duma, Presa, Capital Daily)

- President Rosen Plevneliev called for clear rules in public procurement deals and privatisation as a way to cut on rampant corruption. (Sega, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Standart)

- Bulgaria will seek a waver from the European Commission to keep excises duties on methane fuel by 2020, instead of rising them as of 2014, deputy Finance Minister Ludmila Petkova said. (Sega, Capital Daily)

PRESA - Bulgarian government may try to issue 360 million euros in bonds thorough German banks, sources familiar with the plans said.

- Christian Orthodox Bishop of Vidin, Dometian, said he was ready to offer shelter of Syrian refugees in the eparchy's monasteries. (Trud, Presa, Monitor, Standart)