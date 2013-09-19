SOFIA, Sept 19 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Opposition GERB party said it would seek a no-confidence vote in the Socialist government for setting up a special ministry for investment planning, withdrawing earlier plans to seek it for overall policies. The motion is not likely to succeed. (Capital Daily, Trud, Presa, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

- Opposition GERB party accused the Socialist-led government is deliberately delaying moves on Russian Atomstroiexport's 1.0 billion euros arbitration case against state-owned energy company NEK over the freezing of Belene nuclear project. The government denied any wrongdoing and said it works to win the case. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Sega, Duma)

- The government is considering some 88 measures aimed at easing the administrative burden in the country. (Presa, Sega, Monitor, Duma, Standart)