SOFIA, Sept 19 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Opposition GERB party said it would seek a no-confidence
vote in the Socialist government for setting up a special
ministry for investment planning, withdrawing earlier plans to
seek it for overall policies. The motion is not likely to
succeed. (Capital Daily, Trud, Presa, 24 Chasa, Standart,
Monitor)
- Opposition GERB party accused the Socialist-led government
is deliberately delaying moves on Russian Atomstroiexport's 1.0
billion euros arbitration case against state-owned energy
company NEK over the freezing of Belene nuclear project. The
government denied any wrongdoing and said it works to win the
case. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Standart, Monitor,
Sega, Duma)
- The government is considering some 88 measures aimed at
easing the administrative burden in the country. (Presa, Sega,
Monitor, Duma, Standart)