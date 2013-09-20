SOFIA, Sept 20 These are some of the main
-- Bulgaria may be losing 1.6 percent of GDP in value-added
tax (VAT) revenues due to tax evasion and a lack of enforcement,
according to a study, commissioned by the European Commission
(Presa, Capital daily).
-- Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski believes Bulgaria will
not lose the arbitration case regarding the compensation sought
by Russia's Atomstroyexport for the cancellation of the Belene
nuclear power plant project (Presa, Monitor, Trud, 24 Chasa,
Duma).
-- Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsrov said that an inspection
has uncovered a total of 875 telephone numbers contained in the
notebooks of officials of the interior ministry's specialized
operative and technical operations directorate for which no
wiretapping permits had been issued (Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa,
Trud, Standart, Duma).
-- Bulgaria's central bank has approved First Investment
Bank's (FIBank) acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of MKB
Unionbank, the central bank said. After the acquisition, the
assets of FIBank reached more than 8.5 billion levs ($5.89
billion) (Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa)