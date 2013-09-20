SOFIA, Sept 20 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria may be losing 1.6 percent of GDP in value-added tax (VAT) revenues due to tax evasion and a lack of enforcement, according to a study, commissioned by the European Commission (Presa, Capital daily).

-- Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski believes Bulgaria will not lose the arbitration case regarding the compensation sought by Russia's Atomstroyexport for the cancellation of the Belene nuclear power plant project (Presa, Monitor, Trud, 24 Chasa, Duma).

-- Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsrov said that an inspection has uncovered a total of 875 telephone numbers contained in the notebooks of officials of the interior ministry's specialized operative and technical operations directorate for which no wiretapping permits had been issued (Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Duma).

-- Bulgaria's central bank has approved First Investment Bank's (FIBank) acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of MKB Unionbank, the central bank said. After the acquisition, the assets of FIBank reached more than 8.5 billion levs ($5.89 billion) (Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa)