SOFIA, Sept 23 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Defense Minister, Angel Naydenov, does not rule out
closure of the country's southern border with Turkey as an
extreme measure in the effort to deal with the refuge wave
(Sega, Standart, Duma).
DUMA - Activists and followers of the nationalist VMRO party
blocked one of the country's border checkpoints with Turkey for
one hour as a sign of protest against the increasing Syrian
refugee influx.
-- Renegades from the formerly-ruling centre-right GERB
party launched a new formation, named BASTA. The two main
initiators and founders are former Agriculture Minister and
former GERB deputy Emil Dimitrov (Sega, Standart, Trud, Monitor,
Capital daily, Duma).
-- Two former CEO's of Bulgaria's National Electric Company
- Krum Atanasov and Ivo Lefterov, have been arrested during a
special operation against suspected fraud in the energy sector
(Sega, Capital daily, Standart).
-- A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook western Bulgaria but
caused no casualties or damage. Its epicentre was 49 km
southwest of the capital Sofia, at a depth of five km (Sega,
Monitor).
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian company Burgas Shipyards has been
bought by an unnamed Turkish investor for 120 million euros
($162.11 million).