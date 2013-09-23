SOFIA, Sept 23 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Defense Minister, Angel Naydenov, does not rule out closure of the country's southern border with Turkey as an extreme measure in the effort to deal with the refuge wave (Sega, Standart, Duma).

DUMA - Activists and followers of the nationalist VMRO party blocked one of the country's border checkpoints with Turkey for one hour as a sign of protest against the increasing Syrian refugee influx.

-- Renegades from the formerly-ruling centre-right GERB party launched a new formation, named BASTA. The two main initiators and founders are former Agriculture Minister and former GERB deputy Emil Dimitrov (Sega, Standart, Trud, Monitor, Capital daily, Duma).

-- Two former CEO's of Bulgaria's National Electric Company - Krum Atanasov and Ivo Lefterov, have been arrested during a special operation against suspected fraud in the energy sector (Sega, Capital daily, Standart).

-- A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook western Bulgaria but caused no casualties or damage. Its epicentre was 49 km southwest of the capital Sofia, at a depth of five km (Sega, Monitor).

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian company Burgas Shipyards has been bought by an unnamed Turkish investor for 120 million euros ($162.11 million).