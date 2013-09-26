SOFIA, Sept 26 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgarian parliament failed to launch discussions on the first no-confidence motion against the Socialist-led government after deputies of opposition GERB party and nationalist Attack did not show up in the plenary hall, failing the necessary quorum. (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Monitor, Capital Daily, Sega, Standart)

- The government pledged to raise the salaries of the workers in the state owned postal services by 10 percent as of October, after postmen protested in downtown Sofia. (Standart, 24 Chasa)

- Loans to businesses and households have dropped on a monthly basis in August, central bank data showed. (Capital Daily, Standart, Sega)