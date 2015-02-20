SOFIA Feb 20 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council suspended the head of
the Sofia City Court Chairwoman Vladislava Janeva following
reports that she has signed improperly permissions for using
wire-taping devices as part of an probe at the interior
ministry. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Denvnik, Monitor, Standart,
Sega, Capital Daily)
-- The Association of Commercial Banks in Bulgaria urged the
government to seek a consensus and agree for an appointment of
deputy central bank governor in charge of banking supervision to
restore trust in the banking system. The parliament dismissed
Tsvetan Gounev from the post in December following the collapse
of Corporate Commercial Bank. (Trud, Capital Daily, Standart,
Presa, 24 Chasa)
TRUD - Bulgaria is expected to sign on Friday a preliminary
memorandum to decrease the price under which the Balkan country
is obliged to buy electricity produced by the thermal power
plants controlled by U.S. AES and ContourGlobal, a
member of parliamentary energy commission said.
STANDART- Energy ministers of Greece, Romania and possibly
Hungary are expected to visit Sofia after March 15 to discuss
the options for building a vertical gas pipeline, connecting the
southeastern European countries, Energy Minister Temenuzhka
Petkova said.
CAPITAL DAILY- Sirma Group Holding, one of Bulgaria's
leading software companies, said it plans to offer 16 million
new shares and raise up to 26.4 million levs ($15.10 million) at
an initial public offering at the Bulgarian bourse.
($1 = 1.7224 leva)