SOFIA Feb 23 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria's energy sector is in a state of financial
collapse and in need of urgent and adequate measures, Energy
Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said. She warned that rescuing the
energy sector, and therefore the entire economy, could require
unpopular steps (Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa).
SEGA - Some 40 percent of asylum seekers in Bulgaria
perceive themselves as vulnerable, a report by two
non-governmental organizations, said. The strongest effect could
be sensed among children, young adults, pregnant women, elderly
people and those that went through physical or psychological
torture and violence.
-- Bulgarian tobacco producers are threatening protests over
the unfair distribution of subsidies, adding that the
distribution of payments is based on political-corporative
principles. The protests are to be in two stages, the first one
including the closure of border crossing points through 24-hour
blockades, and the second one protests in front of the
agriculture ministry in capital Sofia (Presa, 24 Chasa).