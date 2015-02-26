SOFIA Feb 26 These are some of the main stories
-- The Sofia Appellate Court acquited former Interior
Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov on embezzlement charges. The decision
can be further appealed in front of the Supreme Court of
Cassation (Presa, 24 Chasa, Capital daily, Duma, Sega).
-- The Bulgarian authorities were initially unprepared to
address the influx and provide adequate response, Amnesty
International's report said. The human rights group, however,
said that Bulgaria achieved partial improvements to reception
conditions for asylum-seekers entering the Balkan country
recently (Sega, Capital daily, Standart).
-- The parlaiment has terminated the rights of General
Stoyan Tonev as deputy and chair of the parliamentary healthcare
committee. Earlier this week, Tonev handed in his resignation as
the head of the committee and as the ruling GERB party's
lawmaker followind a scandal over private business development
with state money and financial abuses at the dermatology clinic
of the Military Medical Academy (Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).