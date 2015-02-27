SOFIA Feb 27 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
24 CHASA - Some 30 politicians and administration officials
involved in corruption affairs should be sent to prison, under a
new anti-corruption strategy. A special unit, which is due to be
set up Friday, will comprise at least 200 prosecutors,
investigators, inspectors and other employees and will likely be
modeled after existing institutions in several Eastern European
countries
-- The European Commission said it stepped up a
macroeconomic imbalance procedure against Bulgaria over banking
practices that could have a serious impact on the Balkan
country's financial sector (Capital daily, Standart, 24 Chasa,
Duma).
-- Former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov announced that
he is going to resign his party ABV's leadership due to the
decision of the party's parliamentary group to support the
eight-billion euro ($8.96 billion) overseas borrowing plan
(Standart, Capital daily, Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).
-- James Comey, the head of the US Federal Bureau of
Investigation, will pay a visit to Bulgaria next week. According
to insiders, Comey is expected to meet with Bulgaria's Chief
Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov (Standart, 24 Chasa, Presa, Capital
daily, Duma).
-- Work on the Hemus and Trakia motorways will resume in
March, when the winter road cleaning regime across the country
is partially lifted, Lazar Lazarov, Chair of the Management
Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency said.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)