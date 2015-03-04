SOFIA, March 4 These are some of the main
-- More than 10,000 people gathered at the the historical
peak of Shipka in central Bulgaria to mark the 137th anniversary
of the country's liberation from the Ottoman Empire (24 Chasa,
Monitor, Presa, Standart, Duma).
24 CHASA - Bulgaria's unemployment rate was 10.8 percent in
January, compared to 12.6 percent in January 2014, Eurostat data
showed. The Balkan country's jobless rate, however, still
remains above the EU average of 9.8 percent.
CAPITAL DAILY - Number of EU countries' tourists that have
visited Bulgaria fell to 29,300 in January, 58 percent less than
the EU tourists in January a year ago.
-- Archaeologists discovered a bronze cross, which is
estimated to be 1500-years-old, in the southwestern town of
Sandanski