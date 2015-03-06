SOFIA, March 6 These are some of the main
-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said that he will propose
Deputy Prime Minister Rumyana Bachvarova for the position of
Interior Minister to replace Veselin Vuchkov, who resigned on
Wednesday (Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Presa, Standart, Monitor,
Capital daily, Duma).
TRUD - Bulgaria will send troops to Ukraine to take part in
an international military exercises in July. The defence
ministry, however, said the exercises are not connected to
Ukraine's crisis
MONITOR - The Bulgarian authorities have drafted a new plan
for the integration of refugees that calls for providing them
with access to the Balkan country's labour market, Deputy Prime
Minister Meglena Kuneva said
-- The parliament created a temporary committee to review
the facts and circumstances around the actions of government
institutions that had to oversee developments at Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank), which collapsed after a bank run in
June, in the period 2009-2014 (Standart, Monitor, Capital daily,
Duma, 24 Chasa).