SOFIA, March 9 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Power supply to more than 800 locations in southern Bulgaria has been disrupted due to heavy snowfall during the weekend (Standart, Sega, Presa).

-- Three skiers have died in an avalanche in the Pirin mountain near the southwestern town of Razlog (Standart, Trud, Presa).

-- Bulgaria is ready to support further measures against Russia if Moscow fails to abide by the deal reached in Minsk on the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov said

-- Bulgaria and three other Eastern European countries - Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, are close to signing a memorandum on the construction of the Eastring gas pipeline from the Slovak-Ukrainian border to the Bulgarian-Turkish border, according to reports in Slovakian media (Standart, Presa).

-- Champions Ludogorets beat Levski Sofia 1-0 to reclaim top spot in the Bulgarian soccer league (Meridian Match, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Sega).