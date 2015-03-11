SOFIA, March 11 These are some of the main
PRESA - Public trust in Bulgarian judiciary remains
critically low, a research by Gallup International and civil
initiative project Legal Barometer showed. Some 60,7 percent say
they do not believe an effective reform can be implemented this
year that will counteract corruption in the local police and
judiciary
-- The justice ministry published a bill amending and
supplementing the Criminal Code, which is focused on providing
adequate protection against terrorism (Trud, Monitor).
-- The parliament's healthcare commission has approved the
nomination of Glinka Komitov for new chairman of the state-run
National Health Insurance Fund. He replaces Rumyana Todorova,
whose contract, expired (Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Capital
daily).
($1 = 1.8321 leva)