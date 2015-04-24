SOFIA, April 24 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled Bulgaria has breached EU rules while awarding digital transmission multiplex licenses four years ago. Sofia needs to take steps to amend the situation or face hefty fines. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Presa)

--Police arrested a nurse which has assaulted a newborn and caused serious injuries to the four-day old child. (Telegraf, Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa)

-- The State Audit Office will carry out an investigation into the effectiveness of the banking supervision unit at the central bank, the parliamentary budgetary commission decided. (Trud, Capital Daily)

-- The electricity prices will increase by about 20 percent once Bulgarian fully liberalise its power market at the end of the year, analysts said, pointing to experience of other markets. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor)

SEGA - Bulgaria's ageing Russian-made jet fighters MiG-29 will not be able to fly after September 9, when the contract for their maintenance expire, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said, saying he has declined to renew the contract with the Russian company due to three-times higher costs.

CAPITAL DAILY - The state-owned public power provider NEK said it plans to further limit payments to green energy producers, calculating their production by hours they had worked and not megawatt hours of energy they have produced - a decision which, if not amended is likely to trigger an avalanche of lawsuits, industry officials said.

-- U.S> insurance giant AIG opened a client service centre in Bulgaria that will serve its customers in 17 markets and plans to employ some 500 people by the end of the year. (Capital Daily, Presa)