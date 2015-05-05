BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics to cut 20 pct of workforce
* Acorda Therapeutics says corporate restructuring to reduce cost structure and focus resources on two late-stage programs, CVT-301 and Tozadenant
SOFIA May 5 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The unserviced loans at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) spiked to 5 billion levs, or 99.3 percent of the bank's credits at the end of March, data from the bankrupt lender showed. (Monitor, Sega, Standart, Trud)
-- Bulgaria may repair only few of its Russian-made MiG-29 jet fighters, so that it can continue to guard its skies, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said. (Monitor, Presa, Sega, Trud)
CAPITAL DAILY - Japanese car parts producer Yazaki Corp plans to build a third car parts plant in Bulgarian and invest 30 million euros.
-- Police and firemen are threatening with protests if the government push ahead with plans to impose a retiring age for the police forces at 53 years of age, which should gradually increase to 55 years. (Capital Daily, Monitor, Presa, Sega, Standart, Trud)
* Command Security Corp says on March 30 entered into eighth amendment to credit and security agreement, dated as of February 12, 2009 - sec filing
* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp says on April 4, Patrick J. Dalton resigned as CEO of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp - sec filing