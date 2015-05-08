SOFIA May 8 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Central bank administrators at insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank have lifted collateral over serious assets at the bank and have also amended the deposit contracts of about 1,000 people so that they can get back 100,000 euros, guaranteed by the state, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Monitor, Standart, Trud)

MONITOR - U.S. oil firms Hunt Oil and Noble Energy will be considering whether to bid for deepwater gas and oil exploration in the Bulgarian Black Sea waters, Bulgarian officials said.

- NATO member Bulgaria is considering to put back in operation ageing Russian-made jet fighters MiG-21, after its current air force fleet of MiG-29 fighters needs overhaul, the head of the parliamentary defence commission said. (Monitor, Sega) ($1 = 1.7477 leva)