STANDART - Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov canceled his
visit to the economic forum in Russia to attend the meeting of
EU finance ministers in Luxembourg where the situation with
Greece will be debated.
-- U.S. energy giant AES still awaits payments worth
220 million euros from state power provider NEK, the head of the
Bulgarian unit Olivier Marquette said. The energy ministry has
said the deal with AES to cut prices under long term power
purchase agreement is likely to be delayed by a month until
end-July. (Standart, Trud, Presa, Capital Daily)
-- Support for ruling centre-right party GERB edged down to
21.9 percent in June from 22.4 percent in April but the party
remains the leading political power in the country, a new public
opinion poll by independent Alpha Research showed. (Presa, 24
Chasa, sega, Trud, Monitor, Capital Daily)