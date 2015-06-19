SOFIA, June 19 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

STANDART - Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov canceled his visit to the economic forum in Russia to attend the meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg where the situation with Greece will be debated.

-- U.S. energy giant AES still awaits payments worth 220 million euros from state power provider NEK, the head of the Bulgarian unit Olivier Marquette said. The energy ministry has said the deal with AES to cut prices under long term power purchase agreement is likely to be delayed by a month until end-July. (Standart, Trud, Presa, Capital Daily)

-- Support for ruling centre-right party GERB edged down to 21.9 percent in June from 22.4 percent in April but the party remains the leading political power in the country, a new public opinion poll by independent Alpha Research showed. (Presa, 24 Chasa, sega, Trud, Monitor, Capital Daily)