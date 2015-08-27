SOFIA Aug 27 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday.
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgarian government adopted an action plan aimed at
fighting poverty in an attempt to achieve the goal of reducing
the number of destitute by 260,000 by 2020. The measures to be
implemented in 2015 and 2016 will focus on ensuring equal access
to pre-school and school education, quality healthcare, and
sustainability of social payments (Capital daily, Duma).
-- Local elections and referendum on remote electronic
voting on October 25 are estimated to cost 51 million levs
($29.55 million), Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said (Trud,
Standart, Sega, Monitor, Duma, Telegraf).
-- Bulgaria's National Electric Company (NEK) and U.S.
energy giant AES's, which operates a thermal power plant
in the Balkan country, finalized the agreement to amend their
long-term contract for purchasing electricity generated by the
thermal power plant. Under the amendments, AES Bulgaria agreed
to a 14-percent cut in the capacity price for electricity
generated by the Maritsa East 1 coal-fired plant, which will
enter into force once NEK pays back the full amount of its
liabilities to the plant adding up to 500 million levs
(Standart, Duma).
($1 = 1.7259 leva)