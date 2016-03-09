UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
SOFIA, March 9 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The receivers of insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank have launched a process to sell Bank Victoria, a unit of the Corpbank. (Trud, Standart, Capital Daily)
-- Bulgaria's economic growth of 3 percent last year is the highest growth rate since the global financial crisis hit the country in 2009, statistics office data showed. (Standart, Trud, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa)
DUMA - The Constitutional court overturned changes in the health care system on grounds that the new system was not clear enough and puts in danger the constitutional right to health services.
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage