-- The receivers of insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank have launched a process to sell Bank Victoria, a unit of the Corpbank. (Trud, Standart, Capital Daily)

-- Bulgaria's economic growth of 3 percent last year is the highest growth rate since the global financial crisis hit the country in 2009, statistics office data showed. (Standart, Trud, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa)

DUMA - The Constitutional court overturned changes in the health care system on grounds that the new system was not clear enough and puts in danger the constitutional right to health services.