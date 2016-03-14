SOFIA, March 14 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Right-wing Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB) have decided to remain part of the junior partner in the coalition government, the Reformist Bloc (RB). DSB, however, will remain in opposition to the minority coalition cabinet led by centre-right GERB party (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Discussion of draft changes to the Tourism Act will be extended by two weeks due to increased public interest, the tourist ministry said. A proposed ban on tourist camping on the few remaining pristine beaches on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast approved by parliament earlier this month prompted protests from eco activists who claim the change will open the way for large-scale construction activity just behind the beach line. Beaches in the Balkan country are property of the state (Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Standart)

-- Champions Ludogorets beat Slavia Sofia 3-1 - their ninth successive Bulgarian league win, to move 12 points clear at the top of the standings. Ludogorets have 51 points from 22 matches, followed by Levski Sofia on 39 (Tema Sport, Trud, Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa)