-- A Bulgarian woman was injured in the bus crash in Spain
that killed at least 14 people on Sunday, the foreign ministry
said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)
-- Bulgarian Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev warned of the
possible presence of terrorists as well as people with criminal
record among the refugees entering the Balkan country
-- Fifteen illegal migrants have been detained during an
inspection of agricultural buildings near the southern town of
Haskovo, the interior ministry said (Monitor, Telegraf)
-- Champions Ludogorets beat Beroe Stara Zagora 2-0 to move
14 points clear at the top of the Bulgarian soccer league.
Ludogorets have 54 from 23 matches, followed by Levski Sofia on
40 (Tema Sport, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega)