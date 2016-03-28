SOFIA, March 28 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov backed the plans that the Balkan country should be ready to build a light fence along the border with Greece to prevent refugee influx and protect its border. (Monitor, Telegraph, Sega)

- A former police officer with a medical record has barricaded himself in his home after firing shots at his daughter. The man has fired at police negotiating teams before surrendering 22 hours later. (Telegraph, Monitor)

STANDART - Spanish and German investors are showing interest to take Sofia airport on concession, sources familiar with the situation said. The government is expected to open a tender procedure for a 35-year concession this spring.

CAPITAL DAILY - The lack of trust in the judicial system and the serious red tape are the main problems that are scaring foreign investors away, members of U.S. Chamber of Commerce said during a meeting with government officials.