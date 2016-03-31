SOFIA, March 31 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The head of the vehicle administration agency was
arrested on suspicions for corruption, which included issuing of
fake driver licences and blackmailing hauliers when issuing
travel permits. Another 14 people from the agency were also
detained in a special forces operation. (Trud, Standart)
-- The government gave a green light for acquiring new
military aircraft, new engines for Russian-made Mig-29 jet
fighters and new ships for en estimated total of about 2.5
billion levs ($1.45 billion). (Trud, Telegraph, Sega, Capital
Daily)
-- Prosecutors charged the owner of an explosives plant as
well as three other people as responsible for the death of 15
workers who were killed in a series of powerful explosions at
the plant in 2014. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Duma, Monitor,
Sega, Capital Daily)
CAPITAL DAILY - Low cost airline Ryanair said it
will station three airplanes at Sofia and open 21 destinations
from the Bulgarian capital as of November.
($1 = 1.7283 leva)