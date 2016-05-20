SOFIA May 20 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The ruling centre-right GERB party appealed to the president to delay his plans to approach the constitutional court over the election code, pledging that the party plans to change the articles linked with the voting rights of Bulgarians abroad. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- The anti-monopoly regulator launched sudden checks at supermarkets Billa and Kaufland on suspicions for cartel agreements. (Duma, Trud)

CAPITAL DAILY - A Saudi Arabia's investment fund plans to build a farm and milk processing facility in Bulgaria an investment worth 30 million euros.

-- Budget airliner Wizz Air will open three new routes from Sofia to European cities. (Capital Daily, Monitor)