- The central electoral commission starts registering candidates for October 23 presidential polls (Dnevnik, 24 Chasa)

- The income of mutual pension funds rose 31.4 percent in the first half of the year, data showed (Pari, Monitor, Trud)

DNEVNIK - French dairy group Lactalis has been eyeing Bulgarian market, deputy Agriculture Minister Tsvetan Dimitrov said.

- The cost of mobile services is expected to fall next year by 20 to 30 percent to the average levels in the European Union, the head of the telecoms regulator said (Sega, Pari, Monitor, Standart, Trud)

