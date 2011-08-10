SOFIA Aug 10 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The customs office said it expected the Supreme Administrative Court to rule within days on its appeal that overruled the closure of Russia's LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas refinery. (Sega, 24 Chasa, Trud)

DNEVNIK - Bulgaria loses between 700-750 million levs ($509-545 million) a year because of tax fraud, the head of the statet revenue agency said.

ECONOMY

- Over 2,000 pharmacies face closures if they fail to install proper systems to link their cash registers with the state revenue agency by September 1, officials said (Sega, 24 Chasa, Duma, Dnevnik)

- The average monthly salary decreased by 20 levs in the second quarter to 690 levs, data from the statistics office shows. (Sega, 24 Chasa, Dnevnik, Duma, Klasa)

- A total of 24 poultry producers will have to pay a combined fine of 293,000 levs after the Supreme Administrative Court confirmed they have been involved in price-fixing of poultry meat and eggs between 2002 and 2007. (Sega, Standart)

- Bulgarian exports to the European Union country rose 48.7 percent in the first five months of the year, statistic office data shows. (Sega, Dnevnik, Standart, Klasa, Trud)

- Car sales rose 20 percent in the first seven months, data from the car importers union shows (Duma, Standart, Klasa, Trud)

