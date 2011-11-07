SOFIA Nov 7 These are some of the main stories
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Workers at the state railway operator BDZ are preparing
for a strike after the management announced it will lay off
2,000 workers and increase ticket prices to help the debt-ridden
company. (Klasa, Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Novinar, Republica,
Sega)
TRUD - Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said his ministry is
considering the gradual increase of pension age to 65 for men
and 63 for women from 63 and 60, respectively at present to
start next year instead of 2021 as initially planned.
SEGA -The investment encouragement agency is considering to
offer big investors partial waivers of corporate tax and social
security payments for workers to attract much needed foreign
funds to stir the economy.
BUSINESS
NOVINAR - The Bulgarian unit of Czech power utility CEZ
CEZPsp.PR will invest over 1.5 million levs in November to
improve its power grid in northwestern Bulgaria.
