GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Workers at the state railway operator BDZ are preparing for a strike after the management announced it will lay off 2,000 workers and increase ticket prices to help the debt-ridden company. (Klasa, Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Novinar, Republica, Sega)

TRUD - Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said his ministry is considering the gradual increase of pension age to 65 for men and 63 for women from 63 and 60, respectively at present to start next year instead of 2021 as initially planned.

SEGA -The investment encouragement agency is considering to offer big investors partial waivers of corporate tax and social security payments for workers to attract much needed foreign funds to stir the economy.

BUSINESS

NOVINAR - The Bulgarian unit of Czech power utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR will invest over 1.5 million levs in November to improve its power grid in northwestern Bulgaria.

