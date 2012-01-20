SOFIA Jan 20 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- President Rosen Plevneliev sworn in, promising to work to
improve business environment in the regions and boost living
standards in the European Union's poorest member. (24 Chasa,
Trud, Klasa, Capital daily, Standart, Duma, Novinar, Monitor,
Sega)
- Bulgaria sees development of biomass power plants as a
priority in its green energy strategy, Agriculture Minister
Miroslav Naidenov said. (Capital daily, Monitor)
BUSINESS
- The anti-monopoly regulator gave a green light of Czech
Electro Pro to acquire the power distribution companies
controlled by Germany's E.ON. (24 Chasa, Duma, Capital
daily, Standart)
DUMA - Bulgaria's state ailing railways operator BDZ will
sell its cargo unit by the middle of the year, its chief
executive Vladimir Vladimirov said.
- The railway operator BDZ will seek a loan of 160 million
euros from the World Bank, less than initially planned 230
million, due to optimising of spending, Transport Minister
Ivailo Moskovski said. (Capital Daily, Klasa, Monitor)
(Sofia newsroom, Tel: +359-2-939-9730))