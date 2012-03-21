SOFIA, March 21 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Bulgaria and Turkey are expected to sign a joint
declaration for acceleration of the construction of pipeline
aimed to link the gas systems of the two Balkan countries,
Deputy Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said during a visit to
Ankara (Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Presa, Standart).
- Former interim Prime Minister Reneta Indzhova is expected
to be named as the national statistics office's chairwoman,
replacing Mariana Kotseva (Capital daily, Standart, Presa).
24 CHASA - Almost 50 percent of Bulgarian medics, who
graduated in the last five years, emigrated, a new survey of
Open Society Institute showed.
- Bulgaria will host the 2015 European under-17's soccer
championship, the Bulgarian Football Union said (Monitor, 24
Chasa, Presa, Meridian Match).