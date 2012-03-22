SOFIA, March 22 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The parliament approved Delyan Dobrev as new energy and economy minister and Desislava Atanasova as new health minister. They replaced Traicho Traikov and Stefan Konstantinov who resigned last week (Capital daily, Klasa, Monitor, Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa).

- A disputed territory exists between Bulgaria and Romania that is of 17 square kilometres in the Black sea waters, Romania's Foreign Minister, Cristian Diaconescu was quoted as saying (Capital daily, Monitor, Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa).

CAPITAL DAILY - The construction of the pipeline aimed to link gas systems of Bulgaria and Turkey will not be finished before the end of the next year, Energy and Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said.

- The government is trying to exert unprecedented pressure on the judiciary system while police violence has increased, the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee, a non-government organisation, said (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Presa).

- Mobile operator Globul, unit of Greece's OTE, was fined 50,000 levs ($33,380) by the Sofia court for illegally organising a SMS-game, Bulgaria's state commission on gambling said (Capital daily, Trud, Sega).

ECONOMY

- Russia's Rosatom, which has been contracted to build a nuclear power plant in Belene, says Bulgaria should hurry with the announcement of the decision for the construction of the plant (Klasa, Standart, Sega, Presa).

$1 = 1.498 levs