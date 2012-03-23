SOFIA, March 23 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Finance Minister Simeon Djankov proposed the Silver Fund
to invest up to 30 percent of its money, 1.77 billion levs
($1.18 billion), in local state treasuries and bonds in 2012
(Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Sega, Presa, Monitor).
- Lead and zinc miner Gorubso Madan, part of Bulgarian
metals group Intertrus, is expected to have a new owner after
the government threatened to suspend the 35-year concession over
unpaid wages and social security for several months (Klasa,
Sega, Presa, Monitor).
- Sofia University is the most prestigious university in
Bulgaria, a new survey showed (Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa,
Trud, Sega, Monitor).
- Former Economy Minister Traicho Traikov, who resigned last
week could take another key government's position in the coming
days, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said (Capital daily, 24
Chasa, Sega, Presa).
- Romania has no territorial claims on Bulgaria, Romania's
ambassador Anton Pacuretu to Bulgaria said only a day after
Bucharest's Foreign Minister Cristian Diaconescu was quoted as
saying a disputed territory between the two Balkan countries
exists in the Black Sea waters (Trud, Presa, Monitor).
$1 = 1.498 levs