SOFIA, March 26 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said he would
resign if the parliament reject a long-delayed bill authorising
confiscation of illegally obtained assets (Presa, Monitor,
Standart).
- Health Minister Desislava Atanasova, who replaced Stefan
Konstantinov last week, said people who do not pay their health
insurance contributions should be deprived of certain
administrative services, including receiving ID cards (Capital
daily, Sega).
- Energy holding BEH's chief executive Yordan Georgiev has
been replaced by Mihail Andonov, who was state power utility
NEK's chief executive, the economy and ministry said (Klasa,
Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Standart, Trud).
PRESA - Bulgaria's biggest trade unions KNSB and Podkrepa
said pensions and salaries should raise by 10 percent due to
higher fuel and electricity prices and inflation.
ECONOMY
PRESA - Russia's LUKOIL plans to invest 800 million levs
($540 million) in its oil refinery Burgas Neftochim, which
supplies about 70 percent of the country's motor fuels needs.
($1 = 1.476 levs)