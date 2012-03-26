SOFIA, March 26 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said he would resign if the parliament reject a long-delayed bill authorising confiscation of illegally obtained assets (Presa, Monitor, Standart).

- Health Minister Desislava Atanasova, who replaced Stefan Konstantinov last week, said people who do not pay their health insurance contributions should be deprived of certain administrative services, including receiving ID cards (Capital daily, Sega).

- Energy holding BEH's chief executive Yordan Georgiev has been replaced by Mihail Andonov, who was state power utility NEK's chief executive, the economy and ministry said (Klasa, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Standart, Trud).

PRESA - Bulgaria's biggest trade unions KNSB and Podkrepa said pensions and salaries should raise by 10 percent due to higher fuel and electricity prices and inflation.

ECONOMY

PRESA - Russia's LUKOIL plans to invest 800 million levs ($540 million) in its oil refinery Burgas Neftochim, which supplies about 70 percent of the country's motor fuels needs.

($1 = 1.476 levs)