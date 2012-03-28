SOFIA, March 28 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The parliament could approve a bill authorising widespread confiscation of illegally obtained assets which is seen as a powerful weapon against organised crime and corruption next week, Interior Mnister Tsvetan Tsvetanov said (Klasa, Sega).

- Bulgaria will receive 17.1 billion levs ($11.65 billion) under EU-backed programmes between 2014 and 2020, EU Funds Minister Tomislav Donchev said (Klasa, Sega).

- Czech President Vaclav Klaus expressed his support for Bulgaria to become a full member of the EU passport-free travel zone Schengen during his visit to Sofia (Klasa, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa).

- Bulgaria's parliament is expected to ratify Plamen Tsekov, nominated by ruling centre-right party GERB, as the head of the National Health Insurance Fund, replacing Neli Nesheva, who resigned over bonus row last month (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov topped the list of Bulgarian edition of Forbes' most influential people in the country, followed by Tsvetan Vasilev, majority shareholder of Corporate Commercial Bank and Ivo Kamenov, chief executive of diversified holding Chimimport (Trud, Presa, 24 Chasa).

ECONOMY

- State gas monopoly Bulgargaz will most probably seek another increase of wholesale natural gas prices as of July. The energy watchdog already decided that prices will rise by 12.7 percent from April 1 to reflect higher prices of alternative fuels on international markets (Klasa, Trud, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Duma).

($1 = 1.467 levs)