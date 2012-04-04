SOFIA, April 4 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Organised crime groups control some 4.5 percent of
Bulgarian economy and generate some 3.5 billion levs ($2.37
billion) annually, a survey showed (Klasa, Presa, Trud, Sega,
Monitor, 24 Chasa, Duma).
PRESA - Allergies were diagnosed in more than 35 percent of
Bulgarians as the number will reach about 50 percent in 2030, a
survey showed.
- Bulgaria is among the ten unhappiest countries in the
world, according to the United Nations' World Happiness Report.
The poorest EU member is the only country in the unfortunate
list that is located outside Africa - besides Haiti, which
suffered a disastrous earthquake in 2010 (Capital daily, Sega).
ECONOMY
- Bulgaria plan to invest some 8 billion euros ($5.4
billion) for construction of road infrastructure, railways and
motor highways between 2014 and 2020, the transport ministry
said (Monitor, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Duma).
- Some 35 percent of German companies, who have investments
in Bulgaria, say they would not invest again in the Balkan
country due cumbersome administration and lack of legal
certainty, a poll conducted by the German-Bulgarian Industrial
Chamber of Commerce said (Capital daily, Klasa, Presa, Trud,
Sega, 24 Chasa, Duma).
- LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas, Russian oil company LUKOIL's
Bulgarian refinery, plans to sell properties in the Burgas
region worth 5.25 million euros (Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa,
Duma).
$1 = 1.468 levs