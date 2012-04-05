SOFIA, April 5 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Bulgarian government will take a decision next Wednesday
on the construction of seventh unit at the Kozloduy nuclear
power plant, Deputy Economy Minister Valentin Nikolov said
(Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Standart).
- General director of Bulgarian arm of Russia's oil major
LUKOIL, Valentin Zlatev will meet Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev
to discuss a possible reduce of fuel price (Monitor, 24 Chasa,
Standart, Trud, Presa, Duma).
- An Austrian bookmaker's representative was shot dead in
downtown Sofia, police said (Monitor, 24 Chasa, Presa, Trud,
Standart).
ECONOMY
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian Devnya Cement, unit of Italcementi
SpA, says it will invest 160 million euros ($210.5 million) in a
new production line, which is expected to begin operations in
early 2015 with an annual production capacity of approximately
1,5 million tonnes of cement.
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian Rose-Sevtopolis, manufacturer of
rose-based cosmetic and beauty products, will invest 10 million
levs ($6.7 million) to expand its capacity
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria's anti-monopoly commission gave a
green light to the multinational grains trader ADM Group to
acquire 30 percent of the Bulgarian oil lubricants producer
Prista Oil.
($1 = 1.488 levs)