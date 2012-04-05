SOFIA, April 5 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgarian government will take a decision next Wednesday on the construction of seventh unit at the Kozloduy nuclear power plant, Deputy Economy Minister Valentin Nikolov said (Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Standart).

- General director of Bulgarian arm of Russia's oil major LUKOIL, Valentin Zlatev will meet Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev to discuss a possible reduce of fuel price (Monitor, 24 Chasa, Standart, Trud, Presa, Duma).

- An Austrian bookmaker's representative was shot dead in downtown Sofia, police said (Monitor, 24 Chasa, Presa, Trud, Standart).

ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian Devnya Cement, unit of Italcementi SpA, says it will invest 160 million euros ($210.5 million) in a new production line, which is expected to begin operations in early 2015 with an annual production capacity of approximately 1,5 million tonnes of cement.

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian Rose-Sevtopolis, manufacturer of rose-based cosmetic and beauty products, will invest 10 million levs ($6.7 million) to expand its capacity

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria's anti-monopoly commission gave a green light to the multinational grains trader ADM Group to acquire 30 percent of the Bulgarian oil lubricants producer Prista Oil.

($1 = 1.488 levs)