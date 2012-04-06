SOFIA, April 6 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The Socialists who plan to seek a no-confidence motion against the government for its decision to abandon building Belene nuclear plant will be backed by nationalist Attack party, but the motion is still unlikely to pass. (Klasa, 24 Chasa, Presa)

- Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev urged the parliament to focus its work on improving energy efficiency and diversification of energy sources and routes. (Klasa, 24 Chasa, Presa, Trud)

- Police is searching for two armed men who robbed a bank branch in a Sofia suburb early on Thursday. (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Sega, Presa, Standart, Trud)

ECONOMY

- The executive director of LUKOIL Bulgaria proposed to the economy ministry to either impose fixed prices on fuels, stop including biodiesel in the mineral fuels or decrease LUKOIL profit as steps to cushion the effect of rising global oil prices. (Klasa, Sega, Presa, Standart, Trud)

KLASA - Real estate depreciated by 12.7 billion levs and were valued at 207.9 billion at the end of last year, an analysis by Unicredit Bulbank showed.